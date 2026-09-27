Dharapuram Bypoll: EPS Questions 'Turncoat', Calls It Democracy's Murder

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigned in Kannivadi in support of Bhanumathi, the AIADMK candidate contesting the Dharapuram assembly constituency bypolls.

EPS Slams 'Turncoat' Candidate, Calls it 'Murder of Democracy'

Addressing the campaign rally, EPS requested the public to observe two minutes of silence in memory of the 41 people who lost their lives in a stampede at the TVK campaign rally held in Karur. Stating that the public knows why the Dharapuram by-election is taking place, EPS criticised the candidate who crossed over to another party through horse-trading and is now contesting this election.“I campaigned for that very candidate in this same Dharapuram constituency back then, and AIADMK cadres worked hard for that victory. But that candidate has betrayed the people,” he said.

He further added: "That candidate sold you out, questioning Will you properly punish the person who acted so dishonourably? ' Just two days after winning and meeting me, that person sold out for cash, and this is the murder of democracy."

EPS Alleges TVK-DMK Collusion, Criticises Govt Failures

Hinting at a collusion between the TVK and DMK, the ADMK leader claimed that Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay used to once seek votes for the DMK. "The TVK chief is someone who used to ride a bicycle to canvass votes for the DMK, but I have been serving in this party for 52 years and do not even dream that the AIADMK will fall into TVK's hands."

Continuing his remarks regarding the Karur incident, he criticised, "41 people died in the Karur stampede, but the TVK chief didn't even pay homage to them," and noted that the TVK chief later brought the affected families to Chennai to offer condolences.

He also accused the government of failing to raise old-age pensions and not waiving farm loans, adding, "During the AIADMK regime, agricultural loans were waived." Regarding the Chief Minister's foreign trip, EPS remarked, "I will not say why the Chief Minister went to London. Securing investments in London from business people who already operate in Tamil Nadu and India? Go not just to London; go to Mars if you like, but stop torturing the people."

'Stop Wasting Public Funds': EPS Questions Govt Spending

Questioning the construction of a new Assembly building, EPS questioned, "Should a new Assembly be built with borrowed money? Why waste public funds for your personal comfort?”

“From MGR to myself and the current DMK chief, everyone functioned from that same chamber, and Public money must be spent carefully,” said EPS. Calling Vijay a "Costly Chief Minister," EPS alleged that he takes breaks on Saturdays and Sundays and no one knows which files he is actually reviewing at also questioned the expenses incurred when opening the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam, criticising the Chief Minister for spending 4.5 crore rupees to release water when the dam itself was constructed at a cost of 4.5 crore rupees. He added that power outages occur even at events attended by ministers.

EPS Challenges TVK to 'Contest Honestly'

Alleging that women lack safety under this regime, he concluded his speech, "If TVK has the courage, they should contest elections honestly. Stop filing false cases against our party functionaries adding that I have been to jail seven times and going to jail is nothing new to me."

The bypolls in Dharapuram, along with Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu, and three other Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Puducherry and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam will be held on October 6. The counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Dharapuram seat fell vacant after P Sathyabama resigned as an MLA and switched from AIADMK to the ruling TVK. ADMK has fielded K Bhanumathi against Sathyabama, who is contesting on a TVK ticket.

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