Vice President Praises Amritanandamayi's Service As 50 Crore Initiatives Begin

MENAFN - IANS) Kollam (Kerala), Sep 27 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan described Mata Amritanandamayi Devi as an embodiment of universal love on Sunday, praising her charitable work for reaching people across communities and addressing both material and emotional hardship.

Speaking at the Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations in Amritapuri, held to mark her 73rd birthday, Radhakrishnan said money, food and other assistance could relieve material poverty. Overcoming what he called“inner poverty,” however, required love, trust and human values. Her work addressed both needs, he said, calling her a great spiritual figure.

The Vice-President said Amritapuri had become a centre for service with a global reach. He commended the Mata Amritanandamayi Math for supporting disaster survivors and people who needed medical treatment or financial help. Charitable programmes worth Rs 50 crore were launched during the celebrations. The Math handed over Rs 2 crore for relief work in areas of Nepal affected by flash floods.

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Surendra Thapa, received the assistance at the function. Financial aid was also distributed to families of those killed in a fireworks accident at Thrissur's Pooram grounds and to the families of fishermen who died in accidents off Neendakara in Kollam and Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram.

Beneficiaries received certificates for free medical assistance provided through Amrita Hospital, including organ transplant surgery. Financial support was distributed to self-help groups working under the Math.

The initiatives brought together the Math's healthcare, disaster relief and community support programmes as part of the birthday observance. A mass wedding for 25 couples was held in Amritanandamayi's presence. The brides and grooms were also given gold ornaments.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Ambassador Thapa attended the programme.

Three books, including Shivam Sundaram by Swami Turiyamritananda Puri, were released at the function.

Postmaster General Amitabh Singh presented Amritanandamayi with a special postage stamp issued to mark her 73rd birthday. The celebrations at Amritapuri formed part of Vishwa Seva Dinam, an observance centred on service activities.

The announcements and distributions on Sunday placed assistance for disaster-hit families, patients and community groups at the heart of the event.