Ritesh Pal, Choreographer Pratik Utekar Take Home The Trophy For 'India's Best Dancer 5'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Ritesh Pal and his choreographer Pratik Utekar have been crowned the winner for the 5th season of the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.

Ritesh consistently pushed his boundaries, won the coveted Battle trophy thrice this season, and earned appreciation for his powerful and well curated dance performances. The journey also saw him stepping out of his comfort zone, exploring different dance forms and showcasing his versatility as a performer.

Reacting to his victory, Ritesh said,“Dance has always been my passion, and winning 'India's Best Dancer' season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma'am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer Pratik Utekar Sir for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile”.

Ritesh Pal and Pratik were pitted against fellow finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha for the final.

Choreographer Pratik Utekar said,“Winning 'India's Best Dancer' season 5 with my shishya Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new dance forms. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special”.

The Grand Finale was truly a star-studded affair with the presence of the judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Actors Jackie Shroff, and special guests Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra also joined the judges for the season finale.