Unidentified Body Of A Man Recovered From Railway Goods Shed In Bengal's Durgapur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The unidentified body of a man was found lying near the railway goods shed under the flyover adjacent to Bankura intersection in Durgapur of West Burdwan district on Sunday morning.

There was a huge sensation in the area surrounding the recovery of the decomposed body of an unidentified person. The police of the Coke Oven Police Station reached the spot.

A local woman told media persons, "We suspect that the body was dragged out of the house of a woman living next to the railway goods shed. There are signs of dragging on the ground from where the body was lying to the house. The police are coming and looking into the matter."

In this regard, an official of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said, "We are investigating the entire incident. Efforts are being made to find out the identity of the person. Who he was and who lived in that house, everything is being investigated. Forensic experts have been informed."

A mystery has arisen around the marks of dragging on the ground. However, it is still unclear how the body got there. Sometimes empty trucks are parked in the railway goods shed. Several trucks were seen standing there on Sunday too.

Locals claimed that a truck has been parked in the same place for the last 15 days. As a result, several questions are being raised about where the person died, how he died and how the body reached there after death.

The identity of the recovered body is still unknown as it is in a decomposed state. There is also confusion about whether he is a resident of the area or was brought there from somewhere else. The exact cause of death is also not known yet. The body has been sent for autopsy, said the police. The officers are also questioning the locals to know more about the truck which was parked in the area for the last few days.