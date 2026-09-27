Mukesh Chhabra Has Word Of Advice For Aspiring Actors

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is often dubbed as the kingmaker in Hindi cinema, has shared valuable advice for all aspiring actors.

He recently appeared on the chat show 'Shekhar Tonite' hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, and said that actors should work on their craft before heading to the entertainment capital of the country.

He said,“Until you feel you are fully prepared, you shouldn't come to Bombay and try. You should work on your craft. Bombay doesn't teach you work, it teaches you patience. You should know how to work, that's why you came to Bombay. It's not like, when Shekhar Suman came to Bombay, he became talented, you were always talented. Bombay taught you patience, how to work. If you get it, you have to do it well. So, what they do is, when they come to Bombay, they learn everything, apart from patience and talent”.

He further mentioned that aspiring actors work on everything except their craft.

He shared,“Apart from acting, they learn everything. And I always say, if you are a good actor, the producer will teach you boxing. The doctors will fix your skin. The hair stylist will cut your hair. The designer will craft your outfit”.

Mukesh Chhabra is one of Hindi cinema's prominent casting directors, with a career spanning casting, acting and filmmaking. He trained at Delhi's Shri Ram Centre.

His casting credits boast of some of the biggest titles of Hindi cinema including 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rockstar', 'Kai Po Che', 'Dangal', 'Haider', 'Jawan' and others. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was particularly notable for its ensemble, bringing actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Jaideep Ahlawat greater visibility.

He has also been associated with discovering or introducing performers like Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.