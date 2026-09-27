Grant Cardone Says Commercial Real Estate Faces Historic Crash - Sees Bitcoin As A 'Complementary Asset'



Grant Cardone warned that commercial real estate faces repricing as higher borrowing costs bite.

Cardone Capital holds 3,000 BTC and targets 25,000 coins alongside 25,000 apartments. Cardone said that Bitcoin complements property holdings by adding liquidity and avoiding operational burdens.

Veteran real estate investor Grant Cardone said commercial real estate was heading into "almost Armageddon conditions," and that his answer was to put Bitcoin (BTC) on the balance sheet of every building he buys, what he called a "complementary asset."

"Complete reset across the board of commercial real estate," the Cardone Capital founder said in an interview on Friday. He said his firm owned 16,000 apartments and half a million square feet of office space, and was working through a $600 million transaction that had to be repriced.

Cardone said five-year all-in borrowing costs now sit around 6.4%, capping what any buyer can pay and forcing existing owners to sell below replacement cost. He said a trillion dollars of commercial loans matured within six months, and the institutions holding them would have to unwind much of their property.

Why Bitcoin Sits Alongside

That gap between what a building was worth and what it sold for was where Bitcoin came in. Cardone said he did not simply pocket the discount. "We build a gap with what we believe is a better asset, which is a complementary asset, maybe a better way to say it, which is Bitcoin," he said, reaching first for the stronger word before correcting himself.

The pairing worked, in his telling, because the two assets failed in opposite directions. Property can throw off cash but cannot be sold in a hurry. Bitcoin trades around the clock and swings. That's why holding both mattered, according to Cardone.

Bitcoin "doesn't have gutters and roofs and termites and tenants and evictions and legal problems," Cardone said. "It just sits there to solve future problems."

He has been building that position. Cardone said the firm held 3,000 Bitcoin and wanted 25,000 coins sitting alongside 25,000 apartments, with each property purchase carrying more crypto onto the books. "I need 10 deals, 10 Trojan horses," he said. "My real estate's the Trojan horse. It's how I bring the Bitcoin to the party."

One of those deals, he said, involved paying cash for a $235 million Boca Raton asset and adding $100 million of Bitcoin to it.

REITs Cannot Follow

Cardone argued the strategy was safe from imitation, and the reason was structural, not clever. Real estate investment trusts must distribute 90% of income to shareholders and cannot hold currency on the balance sheet.

"There's a $4 trillion REIT industry that controls most of the real estate in this country," he said. "They can never ever own Bitcoin or have Bitcoin on their balance sheet. So I have a moat around my business."

Homes Are Different

None of this, he said, was coming for the average homeowner. Cardone drew a hard line between the commercial collapse he was predicting and the housing market. He said more than half of US homes carry a mortgage below 4% with roughly 23 years left to run, which gives owners no reason to sell. "This is when the brave get rewarded," Cardone said. "But it will be painful. I'm walking on glass right now."

Bitcoin's price was trading flat over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter stayed at 'normal' levels over the past day.

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