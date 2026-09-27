Bhajanlal Sharma Calls For Mass Movement To Protect Punjab's Future

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday described the fight against drugs as a battle to protect the future generations of Punjab and called for a mass movement to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

BJP's Anti-Drug Campaign in Punjab

Addressing a gathering, Sharma said the BJP had taken the campaign to the streets and was reaching villages and households through its yatra with the message that drugs must be eradicated from Punjab.

"This is a movement to save the future generations of Punjab. The BJP has now taken to the streets and, through this yatra, is reaching villages and households with the message that drugs must be eradicated from Punjab," Sharma said.

He said the objective of the campaign was to break drug networks, ensure justice for affected families and expose those involved in drug trafficking.

Sharma particularly appealed to women and the youth to join the campaign, saying Punjab cannot be left at the mercy of drug mafias and traffickers.

Rajasthan's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

He said neighbouring state Rajasthan and the entire country were also concerned about the drug menace in Punjab.

"Neighbouring state Rajasthan and the entire country were also concerned about the drug menace in Punjab," Sharma said.

He further said Rajasthan was taking measures to prevent the entry of drug traffickers and claimed that strict action was being taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Sharma said authorities in Rajasthan were also taking stringent action, in accordance with the law, against properties used for drug-related activities, including houses, shops and warehouses.

"Strict action is being taken against drug traffickers in Rajasthan," Sharma said.

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