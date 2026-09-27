HERISM Relaunches With A New SKIN Series And An AI Skin-Matchwing App, Building On Seven Years In Skincare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The team behind the brand, in the market since 2019, is reintroducing its range under the HERISM name with a slower, evidence-first approach to skincare.

LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERISM, a skincare brand whose team has sold skincare in the U.S. since 2019, today announced its relaunch as HERISM, alongside a new SKIN series and a companion app that uses AI to match people with a routine and offer practical daily skin tips.







The relaunch brings the company's formulas together under one name and one idea: that skin changes gradually, over many nights, rather than overnight. The name reads as "Her is M", with M as the Roman numeral for one thousand, a reference to the team's view that consistent routines matter more than dramatic short-term fixes.

The SKIN series

The SKIN series is a focused range of serums and a flagship night cream. Each product page states what the formula is designed to do, how long results typically take to become visible, and who the product is not suited for. The team has also published a journal, The Long Count, which explains the ingredient research behind each step in plain language, including where that research has limits.

"We've been making and selling skincare for years, and the clearest thing we've learned is that people are tired of being promised overnight results," said Julianne McAllister, Chief Marketing Officer at HERISM. "This relaunch is about being straightforward with people: what each product does, what it doesn't do, and how long it actually takes. We'd rather earn trust slowly than sell a miracle."

The HERISM app







Alongside the products, the team is launching a free app that asks a short set of questions about skin type, routine and environment, then uses AI to suggest which products in the range fit together and in what order. The app also delivers short, practical tips, such as how to layer products, when to apply sunscreen, and how to introduce new active ingredients gradually.

The app is a routine-matching and education tool. It does not diagnose or treat any skin condition, and it encourages users with ongoing skin concerns to speak with a dermatologist or other qualified professional.

"Most people don't need more products. They need to know which few to use and how to use them," the HERISM team said. "The app is there to answer the questions people usually end up searching for at eleven at night."

The app is available from October 2026 on iOS and Android through HERISM.com invitation first.

Availability

The SKIN series is available now in the United States through herism.com, where full product details, ingredient lists and The Long Count journal can also be found.

About HERISM

HERISM is a skincare brand built on the idea that skin is a long-term asset, not a short-term appearance problem. The team behind HERISM has been in the skincare market since 2019.

The name reads as "Her is M", M being the Roman numeral for one thousand, a nod to the brand's belief that skin doesn't change overnight but over a thousand nights. HERISM develops cosmetic skincare around well-studied ingredients and is open about what each product is designed to do, how long it typically takes, and who it isn't right for.

Press Contact

Maria Simons

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