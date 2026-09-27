Two Bodies Recovered From Avalanche-Hit Himlung Base Camp In Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Sep 27 (IANS) Two bodies have been recovered from the avalanche-hit base camp of Mount Himlung in Nepal's western mountainous district of Manang, the Nepal Police said on Sunday.

Several expedition guides and support staff from various expedition companies were at the base camp of the 7,126-metre-tall mountain when the avalanche struck the area.

They were there to fix ropes and set up tents ahead of the autumn climbing season.

In a social media post, the Nepal Police confirmed the deaths of two people.

"Rescue and search operations are continuing," the police said.

The avalanche swept through the mountain's base camp and buried several tents where expedition guides and support staff from an advance team were staying for necessary observation and preparations ahead of the autumn climbing season.

Earlier, Barun Bhandari, General Manager of Himalayan Holidays, an expedition company, said that more than half a dozen of his staff members were missing following the avalanche, as contact with them could not be established.

He said that more than 20 staff members from his company were part of the team at the base camp.

Likewise, Imagine Nepal Private Limited, another expedition company, also confirmed that some of its staff members were affected by the avalanche but did not provide details on the number.

The incident comes just a month after a catastrophic flooding disaster near the Nepal-China border, triggered by a huge glacier collapse and landslide, killed more than 1,400 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

Tourism is one of Nepal's key sources of income.

Following the Bhotekoshi flooding disaster, the country has been urging tourists to visit Nepal, saying that other parts of the country remain safe.

Earlier, the Manang Administration Office had prohibited trekking in several high-altitude areas from September 25 to 27 following forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall in the higher Himalayan areas.

It said the restriction was imposed following a decision by the District Security Committee in view of the potential risk of loss of life due to adverse weather conditions.

Nepal has been experiencing incessant rainfall in several parts of the country since September 24, with water levels in several rivers rising significantly, prompting authorities to advise people living along river corridors to move to higher ground.