Pratapgarh's Self-Help Group Features In PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Members Elated And Enthused

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, highlighted growing economic and nutritional significance of Amla and Moringa, underscoring how traditional produce is creating new livelihoods.

He also acknowledged the deep-rooted connection between Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and Amla production under 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative and praised the contribution of women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

One such group named "Savitri Phule Self Help Group" in Devgarh Kamasi village found its mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' for contribution in Amla candy, murabba and juice production.

Prime Minister Modi's admiration for the Savitri Phule SHGs sparked a wave of joy among the women members, as they saw it as "biggest endorsement" of their hard work and dedication.

Kamlesh Kumari, President of the Savitri Phule Self-Help Group, was listening to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on her mobile phone, when the particular SHG was named by the Prime Minister.

Kamlesh Kumari, while speaking to IANS, said that this was a matter of great pride for the entire group because Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically named their group, praised the women's efforts, and highlighted the products made from amla.

She shared that she has been running the self-help group in the village for the past five years.

The group's objective is to make village women self-reliant by providing them with local employment opportunities.

The SHG members process several quintals of amla to create various products, which are then attractively packaged and sold in the market.

Additionally, products are sold at stalls set up during fairs and government events. The income generated is shared among all the women in the group.

The SHG group's President also urged the government to establish a system for the direct procurement of products made by self-help groups at the government level as this would provide the women with better market access for their products and increase their income.

Kamlesh Kumari told that the Savitri Phule Self-Help Group was formed in 2020 for production of amla (Indian gooseberry), murabba and candy, with government assistance.

She was appointed the group's president while Sushma Devi became the secretary. Later, they recruited nine other women from the village into the group.

The group also includes Amita, Asha, Meena, Kavita, Jyoti, Malti, Lata, Rekha, and Sumitra. All the women prepare amla products from their homes within the village.

Kamlesh Kumari's husband, Raj Bahadur, is a lawyer; they have two sons, Ansh (15) and Shreyansh (10).

Sushma, the Secretary of Savitri Phule Self-Help Group, told IANS, "First, we thank the Prime Minister (Modi) for mentioning our group's name. We also express our gratitude to the bank for granting us the loan that enabled our work to progress."