Faraday Future Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreements With Six Regional Partners, Advancing Middle East EAI Robotics Commercialization

FF has signed strategic cooperation agreements with six regional partners covering local integration and customer engagement, immersive experiences, security and inspection, education and talent development, industrial and healthcare applications, and flexible commercialization models. Together, the agreements are intended to establish a connected regional ecosystem linking FF's global EAI technology and multi-form robotics portfolio with local market access, industry resources, integration capabilities, deployment channels and commercialization models. Building on FF's 919 FF EAI Robotics“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” Ecosystem New Product Series Launch, the Dubai event advances the Company's EAI robotics strategy toward real-world applications, local deployment and commercialization across the UAE, GCC and potentially the broader MENA region.

– Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,”“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with six regional partners at its FF EAI Robotics Middle East partnership launch in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Dubai event builds on FF's 919 FF EAI Robotics“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” Ecosystem New Product Series Launch, where the Company launched nine new EAI Device configurations and four Industry Productivity Solutions across K-12 Education, Research, Security and Inspection, further building its“One-Brain Multi-Form Multi-Capability” FF EAI Robot World 2.0. Through the Middle East initiative, FF aims to extend those products, technology and solution capabilities into real-world applications, local deployment, and commercialization.

The initiative is being advanced through Faraday Future Mobility Trading L.L.C., FF's UAE-based regional business hub for intelligent mobility and robotics products across the Middle East and GCC markets. Taken together, the agreements are intended to form a connected local ecosystem combining FF's global capabilities with regional market access, industry expertise, customer relationships, integration capabilities and deployment resources.

FF and Action To Action Trading LLC (“Action To Action”), a Dubai-headquartered AI and robotics technology company, plan to collaborate on regional commercialization, customer reception and engagement, system integration, localized deployment, and government and enterprise opportunities. FF and LEAP Interactive, a UAE-based event technology company specializing in immersive experiences, plan to explore the integration of intelligent robotics into performances, exhibitions and interactive event scenarios.

FF and Ibtikar Robotics, a UAE-based robotics company focused on intelligent automation and real-world applications, plan to collaborate on industrial and healthcare applications, channel development, robotics rental and commercial deployment. FF and TECHLOR INFORMATIONTECHNOLOGY – L.L.C – O.P.C (“TECHLOR”), a technology solutions provider, plan to pursue opportunities involving intelligent security, autonomous patrol and inspection across enterprise, facility and other large-scale operational environments.

FF and Mangobot, a UAE-based robotics service provider with deployment, training and after-sales capabilities, plan to explore robotics education, university programs, training and broader commercialization opportunities. FF and Origin, a regional business group with experience in automotive rental and asset-based services, plan to develop flexible commercialization models including direct sales, rental and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS).

Representatives of the six partner companies underscored the strategic value of the agreements and the complementary capabilities brought together through the collaborations. They expressed a shared commitment to working with FF to combine its EAI robotics capabilities with their respective local market knowledge, industry resources and deployment expertise, helping advance real-world applications and commercialization across the region.

“Building on our 919 launch, we are working with local partners to accelerate real-world deployment and establish a repeatable commercialization model beginning in the UAE and extending across the GCC and potentially the broader MENA region,” said Morris Gao, Head of UES, FFAI Middle East.

FF views the UAE as an important starting point for developing its Middle East EAI robotics ecosystem. The Company plans to work with its partners on locally relevant applications and deployment opportunities while exploring repeatable commercialization models across the region. Specific projects, deployment schedules and commercial terms will remain subject to further agreements, customer requirements and applicable local approvals.

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. FF focuses on two major product strategies within the Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem comprising the EAI Brain and Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions and the EAI Data Factory, FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel: scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capabilities, and even larger-scale delivery and deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize its commercial value and advance the development of Physical AI.

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