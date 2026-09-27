Delhi: PWD Engineer, Construction Firm File Police Complaints Against AAP Tilak Nagar MLA, Supporters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A Public Works Department (PWD) assistant engineer and a private construction company's official on Sunday filed separate police complaints against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Tilak Nagar, Jarnail Singh, alleging attempts to obstruct public servant, damage public property and extort money.

The complaints came close to the commotion at the site of road construction in Vikaspuri in the afternoon where Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh was allegedly abused and provoked by supporters of the MLA during an official inspection.

The complaint given by the representative of construction company, C.P. Arora Private Limited, to Tilak Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vinit Kumar Panday said that on September 24 the MLA and 40 to 50 of his supporters stalled their road construction activities and demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to torch the company's machinery if the money was not paid.

The complaint said that on Sunday afternoon also the same group of people started an argument with the PWD Minister and the MLA himself threw a stone at the Minister's car.

The private construction company's representative said, "We are concerned about the safety of our staff, workers and machinery and also about the repeated interference with the work being carried out by us."

Seeking necessary action, the construction company's complaint said, "We request you to provide necessary protection to our staff and machinery so that the awarded work can be carried out without any further interference or threat."

The PWD assistant engineer, in his complaint, accused the MLA and his supporters of interfering in government work and breaking "road material to attack the Minister, throwing debris onto the Minister's car".

In his complaint, the government engineer requested the Tilak Nagar SHO to take strict legal action and register an FIR for "obstructing public servants in the discharge of official duties, pressuring for illegal demands, criminal intimidation, causing damage to public property and attacking government officials, so that the safety and security of employees can be safeguarded".

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, supporters of MLA Jarnail Singh allegedly hurled abuses at Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and dragged him into an argument which saw the latter "slap" an AAP supporter.

The Minister later regretted the incident but said he was provoked by the AAP supporter who abused his family.