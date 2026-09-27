Clash Erupts At SRFTI Campus In Kolkata, Many Students Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) A clash erupted between members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) and students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday, leaving several people injured.

It is initially known that the ABGP (West Bengal) was holding a meeting at the auditorium of SRFTI in the morning. The meeting was going on from 10 a.m. with the permission of the authorities. Shortly after that, a section of students objected to the entry of outsiders into the campus. Some students protested in front of the auditorium, raising questions about why private organisations were allowed to hold meetings on campus

Allegedly, after the students protested, ABGP members attacked them. The students were severely beaten up. It is said that some professors were also injured while trying to save the students. The police rushed to the campus to control the situation. However, the situation has not calmed down yet.

Allegedly, outsiders are still gathered outside the gate of SRFTI. ABGP's counter-statement is that some of them were detained by the students. The bus in which they came to the meeting venue was also detained inside the campus, alleged ABGP members.

A section of students alleged that the police, instead of taking action against the accused in the beating, are writing down the names and residences of the complainants in their diaries. The students fear that they may be harassed later based on this name, identity or residence. They demanded that the police immediately register an FIR against the accused. A section of students also protested around the police vehicle on this demand.

Regarding the SRFTI incident, film director Indranil Roychowdhury said, "The incident is very worrying. From the pictures I see, the students have been brutally attacked. Whatever the incident may have been, they cannot be assaulted like this by entering their campus. There must have been a way to inform the authorities if something untoward happened." Incidentally, Indranil also teaches at that educational institution.

Meghraj Rao, a student of the central educational institution, said, "We used to have practical classes in the auditorium. People were brought in from outside, and meetings were being held there. A few of us protested against it. As a protest, we wrote posters and stuck them on the wall. After that, members of that organisation attacked us. We were slapped and punched indiscriminately. Somehow, we escaped by running towards the hostel."

According to a professor, "Students were being beaten up. Seeing that, we moved forward. Some people also attacked us. We were not spared either."

The ABGP, however, claimed that they were holding the meeting with the permission of the authorities. However, a section of students beat up their members without provocation. It has also been alleged that several people were injured in the incident.