Shivamogga: Sakrebyle Elephant Camp Reopens With Strict Safety Guidelines, Over 400 Tourists Visit On First Day

The Sakrebyle elephant camp in Shivamogga has finally reopened to the public after being temporarily closed for several months following the tragic incident at the Dubare elephant camp. The Forest Department has introduced stricter safety measures for tourists and elephants as part of the reopening. On the first day, more than 400 tourists visited the popular destination to see the elephants. The reopening has generated excitement among visitors who had been waiting to return to the camp.

The camp reopened to visitors this Saturday. Earlier, on April 18, a woman lost her life in an unfortunate incident at the Dubare elephant camp. Following the incident, the Forest Minister instructed officials to temporarily close all elephant camps across the state, keeping tourist safety in mind.

Sakrebyle elephant camp is a major tourist attraction in Shivamogga and draws large numbers of visitors who come to watch elephants from a close but safe distance. After remaining closed for several months, the camp is now open again, with tourists showing considerable interest in visiting the facility.

Reopening With Strict Safety Guidelines

Officials have reopened the Sakrebyle elephant camp with several new safety guidelines, giving priority to the safety of both tourists and elephants. The authorities have identified separate routes for visitors and elephants to minimise the possibility of unwanted encounters.

The Forest Department has made arrangements to prevent direct contact between tourists and elephants. The measures are aimed at reducing the risk of untoward incidents while allowing visitors to observe the animals safely.

The department has also installed signboards at various locations across the camp. These boards provide important information to tourists and create awareness about the safety rules. Visitors are required to strictly follow all the rules and guidelines issued by the Forest Department.

Only 8 To 10 Elephants Allowed For Viewing

Officials have strictly implemented the new guidelines to ensure tourist safety. Only eight to 10 elephants will be allowed in the tourist viewing area each day.

Tourists are not permitted to enter the elephant bathing area under the new safety measures. Visitors can watch the elephants only from designated areas and must maintain a safe distance from the animals.

The Forest Department has urged tourists to follow all safety instructions and cooperate with officials to ensure the reopening of the camp remains safe for both visitors and elephants.