Bitcoin Eyes $90K Breakout After Best ETF Week Since October 2025 - Analyst Says One Level Decides It



Michaël van de Poppe says $84,800 remains the key breakout level for Bitcoin.

Markets are watching September 30 PCE inflation data, a potential catalyst for BTC's next move. Earlier, Tom Lee had said that the release could be good for crypto.

Bitcoin (BTC) is eyeing a breakout to $90,000 after spot Bitcoin ETFs logged their best week since October 2025. But analyst Michaël van de Poppe said one level decides it all.

The case for a push higher for Bitcoin's price started with fund flows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs took in $2.39 billion last week, the strongest week since October 2025, according to SoSoValue data.

Weekly ETF inflows have not run higher since the week of Oct. 10, 2025, when they took in $2.71 billion, SoSoValue said. It was the week of crypto's largest liquidation crash.

But the buying did not sustain. Inflows peaked at almost $1 billion on Monday, and fell to roughly $134 million by Friday, a drop of 87%. The price followed a similar shape. Bitcoin reached about $86,603 last week, then drifted lower through the rest of the week even as money kept arriving.

"There's only one level that Bitcoin needs to break, and then, once again, we'll continue to grind higher," crypto analyst van de Poppe said on X on Sunday. "That's the $84,800. If that breaks, I think that we'll see a continuation towards the $90,000 levels."

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

His comments came as Bitcoin's price was trading in the $84,000 range. Bitcoin last traded near the $90,000 zone on January 20, when it had reached $89,496. The cryptocurrency has spent eight months well below it. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bullish' zone. According to platform data, watchers have increased over 125% over the past week.

Inflation Data Ahead

The week's main risk will be macro. August personal consumption expenditures data, the inflation gauge the Federal Reserve watched when it set rates, is due on September 30.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee had argued on Friday that the release could work in crypto's favor. He said a new methodology for the index could cut core inflation by 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points, taking the annual figure from 3.4% toward 3%. Lee said any decline would reflect policy already in place rather than last week's hike, which leaves room for the Fed to "walk back some of that hawkishness." He called a move back toward neutral rates bullish for crypto.

Why All Retail Traders Are Not Bullish

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Retail traders are watching that same level, and not all of them read it the way van de Poppe does. On Stocktwits, one user said Bitcoin's upside is capped around $84,800 for now. The market still has to price in a surprise 25-basis-point rate cut in October, which traders had expected only in December, they said. Three more quarter-point cuts are now on the table that the market didn't see coming. That is adding uncertainty, the user said adding that“the market won't like it over the next 2 weeks,” the user said.

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