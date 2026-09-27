Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa In A Stylish Bomber Jacket

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan once again stepped out of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on Sunday to greet the large gathering of fans who had assembled for his traditional weekly darshan.

Dressed in a stylish monochrome bomber jacket featuring an intricate white-and-grey paisley pattern over a solid black base, Bachchan waved cheerfully at fans outside Jalsa. He also greeted admirers with folded hands and acknowledged the crowd with smiles.

Bachchan on retirement rumours

The actor's appearance comes after he recently clarified that his use of the phrase“time to retire” in a blog post referred to going to bed, not stepping away from work.

The veteran actor had recently addressed speculation about his retirement after his earlier blog post was interpreted as a possible indication that he was planning to quit acting and hosting.

Sharing a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his supposed retirement, Bachchan explained the context behind his words.“I wrote in the blog.. 'it's late, time to retire.. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late.. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER!!”.

Bachchan further made it clear that he was referring to ending his day rather than ending his career. He wrote,“Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there).”

On the work front

On the professional front, Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)