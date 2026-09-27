Yogi Adityanath Contrasts Ayodhya's Past Neglect With Present Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya under his administration, contrasting its current developed state with the neglect it faced in the past. Highlighting the differences in infrastructure, CM Yogi said, "Compare the Ayodhya of today with the Ayodhya of that time. There were no roads, no electricity, no sanitation, and no basic amenities; the waters at Ram Ki Paidi used to stagnate and rot right there."

From Neglect to 'Solar City'

Recalling the condition of the holy town when his government assumed office in 2017, the Chief Minister noted the steps taken to revamp the city's water management and cleanliness. "When the government was formed in 2017, I wondered what could be done about this water situation. The water of Mother Saryu flows in on one side and out on the other, ensuring a continuous, unhindered, and pristine flow," he stated.

Drawing a parallel between Ayodhya's past and present, the Chief Minister claimed that filth and narrow lanes have been replaced by modern connectivity and spiritual heritage. "Where there was once filth, today Ayodhya glows with the light of countless lamps. The Ayodhya that once had narrow, broken lanes is now connected by four-lane roads. Temples and statues dedicated to revered saints have also been established there," he added. CM Yogi also pointed out Ayodhya's leap toward sustainable energy development. "And today, Ayodhya, which used to live in darkness, has become the country's number one solar city," he remarked.

CM Yogi Slams Opposition

Earlier today, he launched a sharp attack against the opposition, accusing the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of consistently attempting to damage constitutional institutions. Asserting that the approach of the opposition has always been detrimental to the sanctity of constitutional bodies, the Chief Minister criticised their recent remarks. He stressed that a strict check needs to be put on the "irresponsible statements" coming from opposition leaders regarding these vital democratic institutions.

Adityanath also attacked the Congress and its allied opposition parties over their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing them of repeatedly attempting to weaken India's constitutional institutions and democratic values for political gain.

Electoral Context

CM Yogi's remarks come ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, where the BJP-led NDA aims to return back to power for a consecutive third time. In the 2022 polls, BJP's Ved Prakash won the Ayodhya Assembly seat against the Samajwadi Party candidate by 19,990 votes. However, in the 2024 General Elections, the BJP lost the Faizabad seat, which includes the city of Ayodhya, as SP's Awadhesh Prasad sealed the victory with a huge margin of 54,567 votes.

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