The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Saudi Tourism Authority Concludes Monaco Yacht Show 2026 with Major Milestones for Saudi Red Sea Yachting

27.09.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

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Yachting Network connects AMAALA and Shura, creating access to 278 berths under a single berthing contract from winter 2026

Red Sea Yacht Show 2027 announced for Jeddah, powered by Monaco Yacht Show

New partnerships and MoUs advance yacht maintenance and investment across Saudi's yachting ecosystem Saudi Red Sea Authority announces RASA, a unified digital platform for coastal tourism licensing and permits MONACO, Sept. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) concluded its participation at Monaco Yacht Show 2026 with a series of announcements and partnerships marking further progress in establishing the Saudi Red Sea as a year-round destination for the international yachting community.



Under the Saudi Red Sea brand, STA brought together key tourism, marine and destination partners at the Saudi Pavilion, showcasing the growing infrastructure, services and experiences available to yacht owners, captains, operators and charter guests along Saudi's 1,800km+ Red Sea coastline. A key development announced during the show was the launch of Yachting Network, Red Sea Global's new marina and yacht club operating network. From winter 2026, the network will connect AMAALA Yacht Club and Shura Island Marina under a single berthing contract, providing access to 278 berths across the two marinas, with further marinas and anchorages expected to join the network in 2027. AMAALA Marina offers 119 berths, while Shura Island Marina offers 159, with both able to accommodate yachts of up to 120 metres. The show also saw the announcement of the Red Sea Yacht Show, which will make its debut at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from 14–17 October 2027. Powered by Monaco Yacht Show and organised by Tahaluf in partnership with Sela, the event will bring the international yachting community to Jeddah at a strategic point in the global yachting calendar, as the Mediterranean season draws to a close and yachts begin their winter repositioning. Several MoUs were signed during the show, further advancing collaboration and investment across Saudi's growing yachting ecosystem. Among them, SELA and ICON Saudi signed an MoU to explore the development of a specialised luxury yacht maintenance facility in Jeddah, which would bring major maintenance capabilities and international expertise closer to yachts operating in the Red Sea. The Saudi Red Sea Authority also announced RASA, a unified digital platform for coastal tourism services, at Monaco Yacht Show. The platform brings licensing and permit processes into a single digital journey, giving yacht owners, operators, charter companies and investors a more streamlined way to access and manage regulatory services, while connecting the wider coastal tourism ecosystem through one platform. Hazim AlHazmi, President of Europe and Americas Business Unit at the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: "The Saudi Red Sea is emerging as the natural winter extension of the Mediterranean yachting season. With direct access via the Suez Canal, warm winter waters and more than 1,800km of coastline, Saudi offers yacht owners and captains the opportunity to continue cruising into the winter, while discovering a coastline of islands, reefs, marinas and world-class destinations. AlHazmi added: "The developments announced at Monaco reflect the transition of the Saudi Red Sea from an emerging yachting destination into an increasingly connected and operational cruising ecosystem, bringing together marina infrastructure, yacht clubs, regulatory services, technical capabilities and luxury tourism experiences." This growing ecosystem is reflected across a diverse and expanding portfolio of destinations along the Saudi Red Sea, including Jeddah, The Red Sea and AMAALA, each offering distinctive experiences for the yachting community, from established infrastructure and international events to world-class resorts and coastal experiences. The announcements and partnerships at Monaco Yacht Show 2026 mark another step in connecting Saudi's coastline, infrastructure, services and tourism experiences into a compelling year-round proposition for the global yachting community. About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit .







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