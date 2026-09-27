Six CJP Women Volunteers Released In Guwahati, Several Leaders Still Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) Six women volunteers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who were detained by the Assam Police earlier on Sunday while on their way to attend a party meeting in Guwahati, were released later in the day, officials said.

However, several CJP leaders and workers, including co-convenor and chief spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, remained in detention, with the party demanding their immediate release.

The development came amid heightened tension in Guwahati over the CJP's first regional volunteers' meeting in Assam.

The party had called the meeting as part of its organisational outreach in the state and the Northeast.

The meeting was initially scheduled at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon but was subsequently shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat.

CJP organisers alleged that pressure was exerted on the original venue, following which the programme was moved.

On Sunday morning, police detained Ranka and several other CJP leaders and volunteers before the meeting could begin.

Reports said that more than 30 CJP workers, including four members of the party's central committee, were detained, although the organisation has claimed that the number was higher.

The exact number could not be independently verified.

Ranka had reached Guwahati on Saturday for the programme.

Before his detention, he accused the Assam government of attempting to prevent the CJP from raising issues relating to government schools, land, forests and water in the state.

He also alleged that the party's activities were being blocked because of its proposed outreach among local residents and volunteers.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Ranka and members of the party team were taken to an undisclosed location.

He also claimed that lawyers attempting to meet the detained workers were not being allowed access.

Dipke has demanded the immediate release of all those still in custody and said he would travel to Assam with other party members if Ranka was not released.

The CJP had planned to meet local volunteers and visit schools and families in Assam, including people concerned about the revision of electoral rolls.

The Assam Police had not issued a detailed public statement explaining the grounds for the detentions in the reports available so far.