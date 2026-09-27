Two Bangladeshis Who Swam Across Border Held In Bengal's Murshidabad

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) Two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, who had swum across the international border, were apprehended in West Bengal's Murshidabad district early on Sunday, police said.

The duo, arrested from Ramnagar village under Lalgola Police Station in Murshidabad, have been identified as Dulal and Rashidul Islam. Both are residents of Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh.

The Lalgola police were tipped off by their sources about these two Bangladeshi infiltrators crossing the international border by the water route to avoid being caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in case they had tried to cross over by land.

“The cops also received information that the two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators had taken shelter at a residence in Ramnagar village under the Lalgola Police Station. Accordingly, the cops conducted a sudden raid and search operation at that village and arrested the two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators," a police official said.

No valid documents for stay in India were found on the duo, and they confessed to their illegal entry during interrogation.

"They were arrested and taken to Lalgola Police Station. The cops are currently interrogating them on what desperation prompted them to cross the international waters by swimming. Attempts are on to extract from them whether they are part of any insurgency groups and whether there was a larger conspiracy behind their coming to the Indian side," the police official said.

On the other hand, another Bangladeshi infiltrator who had been living in West Bengal for several years by showing his father-in-law as his father had also been arrested. His name was deleted from the voter list during the SIR phase.

After this, the police found out during the investigation that the person, identified as Johad Sheikh, was Bangladeshi. He had also been arrested after remaining absconding for a long time.

Sheikh, who is an original resident of Bangladesh's Shemaiah, entered this country 15 years ago and got married to a local girl. Thereafter, he made his voter card and Aadhaar card by showing his father-in-law as his father.

Sheikh was arrested by the Ranitala police in Murshidabad late on Saturday and sent to the holding centre on Sunday.