Crypto News: Remittix Announces Official Listing Date As Solana Price Prediction Targets $1,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced Nov. 24, 2026, as the scheduled date for the RTX token debut after the PayFi project passed $32 million in presale contributions. The milestone moves Remittix into its final prelaunch phase as market analysts continue to debate long-range Solana price scenarios extending as high as $1,000.









Remittix uses“listing date” in its launch communications, although the specific trading venues and exact opening time remain subject to official confirmation. The company has identified $0.46 as the price of the final presale stage; its Sept. 25 announcement listed RTX at $0.21 at that time.

Remittix Targets the Last Mile of Crypto Payments

Remittix is developing a PayFi network intended to turn crypto-funded transfers into fiat delivered to compatible bank accounts. Planned support spans more than 30 fiat currencies, addressing the gap between holding digital assets and using their value for payroll, supplier settlements or personal transfers.

The project is also building a broader crypto-finance destination. Remittix Markets already provides hundreds of perpetual trading pairs and has processed more than $50 million in reported volume. The iOS wallet is live with more than 10,000 reported downloads, and an Android release is planned.

Remittix Earn is entering final testing with advertised yields up to 22% APY on qualifying assets, subject to final conditions. The project plans to rebuild the wallet around PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX, giving users access to payments, trading and asset management through one interface.

Solana's $1,000 Scenario Requires Major Expansion

SOL was trading near $120 in late September after U.S. Solana ETF products recorded a 12-week inflow streak through the week ended Sept. 18. A move to $1,000 would require an increase of more than eightfold from that level and a substantial expansion in Solana's total market value.

Solana's institutional case includes ETF access, tokenized real-world assets and Project Harmonia, an initiative connecting the network with Allfunds' fund-distribution infrastructure. Those developments may support long-term adoption, but none provides a guaranteed path to $1,000.

Solana and Remittix serve different layers. Solana provides general-purpose blockchain infrastructure, while Remittix is building a consumer-facing application intended to connect crypto assets with bank settlement and trading services.

Nov. 24 Creates a Public Delivery Timeline

Remittix reports more than 40,000 presale participants and a $36 million hard cap. Reaching $32 million triggered the launch-date disclosure and began the countdown toward the planned public-market phase.

The project's redesigned contributor dashboard displays contribution histories, token allocations and sale-stage information. Remittix has also introduced BINANCE500, a seven-day offer providing extra RTX on eligible purchases. The promotion is not evidence of a Binance listing or endorsement.

For Remittix, the central launch question is whether the operating Markets platform, mobile wallet and PayFi network can become a unified service that retains users. A successful integration could give RTX exposure to payment activity, trading participation and future deposits rather than one isolated use case.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing an integrated PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank transfers, perpetual trading, mobile asset management and planned earning services. RTX is scheduled to debut Nov. 24, 2026.

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