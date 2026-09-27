Telangana: Crops Drying Up Despite Availability Of Water In Palamuru, Claims KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao expressed concern over crops drying up across the erstwhile Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district in Telangana despite the availability of water.

He said more than 40 per cent of crops had been damaged.

During his visit to Deshitikyal village in Nagarkurnool mandal, KTR met farmers and inspected cotton and maize fields.

Farmers told him that crops had suffered severe damage and that they were unable to recover even their cultivation costs.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said farmers had stopped him on the road while he was returning to Hyderabad after attending a programme in Kollapur and requested him to inspect their fields. He said the condition of cotton and maize crops clearly indicated the extent of the damage.

Farmers also raised concerns over inadequate irrigation and power supply.

The BRS leader said that despite water being available in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, irrigation water was not reaching farmers. He alleged that the government was not operating the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects to their full potential.

Rama Rao demanded that the government immediately conduct a comprehensive crop-loss survey across the erstwhile Palamuru district and provide compensation to affected farmers. He also demanded a special package for farmers who had suffered heavy losses after investing through loans and pledging gold.

He assured farmers that BRS would continue to raise their concerns and pressurise the government until adequate compensation was provided.

Rama Rao, who is an MLA from Sircilla, welcomed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Sircilla and said the Chief Minister must answer the questions and problems of the people instead of indulging in political criticism. Nearly three years after coming to power, the Congress government has failed to fulfil its promises, he said.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, he demanded a white paper on the Chief Minister's allegation that 8,000 acres of government land was taken away in Sircilla and that 2,400 acres had been recovered. The government must disclose the complete details, including the mandal, village, survey numbers, extent of land and names of those involved. If the allegations are true, the government must place the facts before the people. If they cannot be proved, the Chief Minister must apologise to the people of Sircilla.

The BRS government provided continuous employment to Sircilla weavers through Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms, KCR Kits, Ramzan and Christmas gift packs and other government orders. The Congress government stopped these orders, reducing employment opportunities for weavers.

Rama Rao demanded payment of the pending Rs 60 crore dues, restoration of the 10 per cent yarn subsidy and revival of the Rs 5 lakh Weaver Insurance scheme.

KTR demanded that the Apparel Park and the 88-acre Weaving Park be fully operationalised and that new industries be brought to Sircilla to create employment. The government must announce clear timelines for allotting sheds and providing employment to workers.

He also demanded immediate payment of pending Rythu Bharosa dues, implementation of the promised Rs 15,000 per acre assistance, completion of the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver and restoration of Rythu Bima. He also sought clear timelines for irrigation works from Malkapet to Upper Manair.