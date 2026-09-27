SIR Row: Chhattisgarh CM Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Anti-National Conduct' Congress Hits Back

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Sep 27 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday strongly criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress, accusing them of resorting to anti-national conduct after repeated electoral defeats.

Responding to the Election Commission's clarification on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sai said it was deeply unfortunate that the Congress, having lost elections over a hundred times, was now, out of sheer frustration, discrediting constitutional institutions and tarnishing the nation's image through a politics of constant lies and deception.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister pointed out that the joint press conference held by the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two Commissioners had clearly demonstrated that there was no discord within the Commission. All claims made by the Congress, he asserted, were not only baseless but also part of a deliberate conspiracy by Rahul Gandhi to damage the country's reputation and weaken India's constitutional framework.

The joint press note issued by the Election Commission of India, Sai said, had clarified the entire situation. He recalled that whenever the Congress and its allies lose elections, they level false allegations-sometimes against EVMs, sometimes against constitutional institutions, and at other times against the Election Commission itself.

Following the Commission's comprehensive and unanimous statement, Sai demanded that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress offer an unconditional apology to the nation and its constitutional institutions. The Chief Minister emphasised that the Election Commission of India enjoys global credibility, and questioning its impartial electoral process is a clear sign of the Opposition's desperation.

The Congress, he added, should desist from such actions. The joint statement had once again separated fact from fiction and exposed the Congress's reliance on lies, sensationalism and confusion.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks, State Congress In-charge and MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said,“I believe that sometimes a right question might get a wrong answer, but if someone asks a wrong question, how can we give a right answer to it?” He further alleged that those targeting the Gandhi family had never stood with the nation during the freedom struggle, did not accept the Constitution and did not hoist the national flag.

“When such people talk about patriotism and target the Gandhi family, it is clear they have developed a phobia of the name 'Gandhi',” Bhagat remarked.