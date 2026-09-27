Chamarajanagar: Restrictions On Tamil Nadu Cattle Entering Karnataka Amid Drought

The Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Karnataka's well-known forest regions, is facing fresh challenges amid a severe drought and a shortage of fodder and water for livestock. The situation has also raised concerns over cattle being brought from Tamil Nadu into the forest area, particularly after six tigers were killed in separate incidents linked to cattle grazing and suspected poisoning. In response, forest officials have tightened security along the state border and are sending back cattle brought in from Tamil Nadu. Guards have been deployed at checkposts to prevent outside cattle from entering the forest and to protect wildlife from further conflict.

Strict Ban On Outside Cattle Entering Forest Areas

Karnataka is already grappling with a severe drought caused by poor rainfall, leaving both people and livestock facing shortages of drinking water and fodder. The Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary witnessed a series of serious incidents last year in which six tigers were killed. Forest officials suspected that the incidents were linked to cattle grazing and the activities of what they described as the 'fertilizer mafia'.

According to forest officials, thousands of cattle were being brought from Tamil Nadu and left inside the sanctuary. In one incident, a tigress and her four cubs reportedly hunted a cow in the Hoogyam range. Following the incident, angry farmers allegedly poisoned the carcass. Five tigers died after consuming the poisoned meat.

In another incident, a tiger was allegedly poisoned in the Pachchedoddi beat after it killed a cow. The animal was reportedly killed, and its carcass was chopped into three pieces. Following these incidents, forest officials stepped up measures to prevent cattle from outside the state from entering forest areas.

Forest Staff Set Up Checkposts To Stop Cattle

The Forest Department has also banned the construction of cattle sheds inside forest areas and tightened restrictions on the entry of outside cattle. Checkposts have been established along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to prevent cattle brought from the neighbouring state from entering the forest.

Officials have also conducted a survey to identify and record cattle owned by local farmers living along the forest fringes. This is intended to help officials distinguish local livestock from cattle brought in from outside the state.

The move comes at a time when the region is facing an acute drought. Residents in the Hanur area are struggling to meet their drinking water needs, while local cattle are also facing shortages of fodder and water.

Drought Raises Concerns Over Fodder And Water

The government has officially included the district in the drought-hit list. With the Hanur region already facing a serious drinking water crisis, officials say allowing cattle from outside the state into the forest could further increase pressure on the available fodder and water resources.

Forest officials are maintaining a strict vigil along the border and inside the sanctuary. They are also keeping a close watch to prevent further incidents involving cattle and wildlife and to curb activities allegedly linked to the 'fertilizer mafia'.