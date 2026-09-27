MP: BJP Hits Back At Congress After EC Clarification On SIR, Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) Following the Election Commission's clarification on the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a sharp counter-attack on the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal on Sunday held a joint press conference in Bhopal, questioning the Congress's allegations and demanding an apology and resignation from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

On September 26, the Election Commission had clarified that decisions regarding the SIR across the country were taken unanimously by all three members of the Commission. The SIR order dated June 24, 2025, was unanimously approved for all states and Union Territories.

The Commission has also simplified the process for voters who received notices due to record-mapping or other logical discrepancies. In such cases, Booth Level Officers will visit their homes to collect documents and upload them on ECINet, and individuals will normally not be required to appear for a personal hearing at the Electoral Registration Officer's office.

Citing this clarification, Chief Minister Yadav said the Congress must now respond to its allegations. Taking a dig, he remarked that“he is a 'Prince' who simply refuses to listen.” Both leaders asserted that it is inappropriate to question constitutional institutions without concrete evidence.

Chief Minister Yadav said the Congress has consistently sought to create confusion around constitutional bodies. He underlined that the Election Commission has clarified that all decisions related to the SIR were taken with the consensus of all three Election Commissioners.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister invoked the proverb of a“poor workman blaming his tools,” describing the Opposition leader's conduct as unfortunate. He stressed that the responsibility of strengthening democracy rests equally on the ruling party and the opposition.

Yadav alleged that Rahul Gandhi is attempting to sow confusion among the public regarding the Election Commission and its members. He challenged the Congress to place any concrete evidence before the people if it has any.

Describing the act of spreading confusion about the Election Commission as a serious matter, the Chief Minister demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for his allegations and resign from the post of Leader of the Opposition.

Citing past instances such as the Bofors case and the surgical strikes, Yadav claimed that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised questions on various matters. He also termed the language used by the Congress leader as unfortunate.

State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal said the Congress must produce concrete evidence to substantiate its charges against the Election Commission. He accused the party of misleading the public by casting aspersions on the credibility of constitutional institutions.

The Election Commission's clarification, he added, has itself raised serious doubts over the Congress' claims. Both leaders emphasised that safeguarding the credibility of constitutional institutions is the collective responsibility of all political parties.