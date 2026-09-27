Ram Mandir Is Fruit Of Ashok Singhal's Sacrifice, Struggle: Amit Shah

Shah Hails Singhal's Sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir stood as the fruit of the sacrifices and struggle of former VHP leader Ashok Singhal, while attending the inaugural event of Singhal's birth centenary year.

Adressing the event in the national capital, Shah said, "Today, that sacrifice has borne fruit. The construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple--a cause for which the entire Hindu community had made sacrifices, struggled, and united over the course is something we have all witnessed today."

He recalled Singhal's dedication, saying, "He was a personality who worked sixteen hours a day even at that advanced age; the sole inspiration behind this was his profound patriotism."

Paying tribute to Singhal, Shah said, "I offer my deepest salutations to all the workers who have seen Ashok Singhal, worked alongside him, heard him speak, or learned of his work through others. It is a matter of pride for us all that we are gathered here for the inauguration of the birth centenary celebrations of the revered Ashok Singhal. Being a part of this inauguration ceremony is a moment of immense pride for me." He added, "His life was truly enriched by qualities such as self-sacrifice, simplicity, and profound patriotism." RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also present at the event.

PM Modi Remembers Singhal's Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the former International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the late Ashok Singhal, on his 100th birth anniversary during the 138th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Highlighting Singhal's pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Modi remarked that the grand temple in Ayodhya today stands as a testament to the direction and energy he provided to the cause. "Today, the 27th of September, has become even more special for a particular reason. Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of a great personality who dedicated his entire life to culture, society, and the nation. I am speaking of the revered late Ashok Singhal Ji, former International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He was born on this very day, September 27, 1926, in Agra. Living amidst society, he led the life of an ascetic. The direction and energy he imparted to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement are the reason we are witnessing the grand temple in Ayodhya in reality today," the Prime Minister said.

Ashok Singhal was the international working President of the VHP for over 20 years and played a leading role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)