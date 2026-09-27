Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP Over Detention Of CJP Activists In Guwahati

Assam Congress President and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday strongly condemned the police detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists in Guwahati, calling it completely unacceptable, unjustified, and illegal. Police detained CJP's Ashutosh Ranka and other members of the outfit in Guwahati while CJP organised a Volunteer Meet earlier today.

Reacting sharply to the incident, MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the BJP government in the state. He asked,“Why is the BJP so scared of the youth? Is the government terrified because the youth have rejected the BJP's divisive politics of Hindu-Muslim polarisation?”

According to the Assam Congress, he alleged that a panicked BJP is mocking democratic norms and resorting to repressive tactics simply to steal the votes of young citizens and curb their free voices. He emphasised that in a functional democracy, suppressing criticism and free expression can never be tolerated. Gogoi stated that he will always stand firmly alongside the justice-seeking youth of Assam and continue to speak out against such authoritarian tendencies.

CJP's Plans in Guwahati

On Saturday, CJP spokesperson Ranka had announced that the group would be visiting schools and meeting families of students in Guwahati. The CJP had also planned a meeting with the local volunteers. Ashutosh Ranka told reporters ahead of the meeting, "The 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement is spreading across the country, and we have received tremendous support in the Northeast, especially in Assam. Many colleagues from Assam were present at Jantar Mantar from day one; naturally, many others were there as well...We will be visiting schools and meeting various families to discuss issues related to the education system. We will also meet our local volunteers who have been working hard here for months." (ANI)

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