Mary Mcdonnell Reflects On 'Donnie Darko', Recalls Patrick Swayze

Actor Mary McDonnell has reflected on the enduring legacy of the 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller 'Donnie Darko', calling the film“way ahead of its time” and recalling her experience working with late actor Patrick Swayze, according to People.

A Film 'Ahead of Its Time'

Ahead of the film's 25th anniversary theatrical release, McDonnell, 74, spoke to People about revisiting the Richard Kelly-directed movie and said she still wonders how the filmmaker developed the idea at such a young age.

“There's something in this movie that is absolutely inside of spirituality, inside of politics, inside of science fiction, inside of mental health,” McDonnell said.

The actor, who played Donnie Darko's mother Rose in the film, recalled that Kelly once told her he came up with the concept after hearing a story about a plane engine falling on a house.

“What that young man already had in his brain that he created out of that simple imagery was something that is way, way ahead of its time,” she said, according to People.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled teenager Donnie, the film follows a young boy who is guided by a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume while experiencing events involving an unstable parallel universe. The movie also featured Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Patrick Swayze, Noah Wyle and Daveigh Chase, according to People.

McDonnell said the film, which initially did not find a wide audience but later became a cult classic, remains relevant because of its exploration of complex themes.

“On some level, the movie is more relevant than ever,” she said.“There is something so alive in it about facing existential fears and visions of the future and not being able to feel brave enough to meet with the edge of current evolution,” McDonnell added.

She also praised Kelly for addressing difficult issues faced by teenagers, including bullying.

“What was so beautiful about Richard's writing is he didn't back away from what was difficult about being a teenager during those years,” she said, according to People.

Remembering Patrick Swayze

McDonnell also remembered working with Swayze, who played motivational speaker Jim Cunningham in the film.

She said she admired his willingness to take on a challenging and controversial role.

“I also felt so proud of Richard [Kelly] and Patrick Swayze for taking on that abusive, horrific man, and just telling that story at a time when those things were still very covered up,” McDonnell said, according to People.

She recalled that Swayze was initially“scared to play” the character but described it as a positive challenge, according to People.

“He was completely committed. I remember him talking about it at lunch, saying what it felt like to be walking around thinking that that's what this man, the character he was playing, was doing in private, and how painful that was for him,” she said.

“Patrick loved big challenges. He absolutely lived for it. What a sweet soul he was,” McDonnell added.

Remembering Swayze, who died in 2009, she said,“Oh God, what a loss. He was extraordinary. I mean, so amazing.”

On-Set Energy and Anniversary Re-release

Despite the film's serious themes, McDonnell said the cast and crew maintained a positive atmosphere during production.

“There was such a good energy on that set from the moment you were cast to the moment we finished,” she said.

Saga Arts is bringing 'Donnie Darko' back to theatres nationwide for its 25th anniversary celebration, with the 4K restoration releasing from October 2 to October 4 as part of“Donnie Darko Day”, according to People. (ANI)

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