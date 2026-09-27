IRGC Announces Seizure Of US Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has seized an unmanned underwater vehicle belonging to the US military.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced this in a statement.

“The Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle belonging to the US military was seized by the IRGC Navy while it was conducting a reconnaissance operation in the Strait of Hormuz. Its data is currently being analyzed by specialists from the IRGC Navy,” the statement said.

The IRGC said that its Navy seized the vehicle as a result of a complex and coordinated operation. It noted that this is the second unmanned underwater vehicle seized by the IRGC.

“The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. It will continue to take action against dangerous activities and attempts to transit the Strait of Hormuz via illegal routes,” the statement said.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces carried out several series of strikes against Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran, claiming that the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began carrying out strikes against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.