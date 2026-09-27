Your Favourite Grocery Snacks May Vanish In 2026 - Here's Why Pepsi And Major Brands Are Cutting Products

MENAFN - Live Mint) Grocery shoppers in the US may have noticed some familiar names disappearing from supermarket shelves this year. Several popular snacks, frozen drinks and ice cream flavours are being discontinued or phased out as major food companies reduce the number of products they sell.

Snacks are vanishing from grocery stores

The changes have affected products from major beverage and snack brands, including PepsiCo. While some disappearances are permanent, others are linked to companies simplifying production or adjusting their ranges to changing consumer demand.

| FSSAI orders Pepsi, Red Bull, Monster to drop 'energy drink' label

One of the more notable changes involves Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates. The brand is ending its frozen orange juice, lemonade and limeade products, bringing an end to its presence in the frozen can category after about 80 years, according to Fox News. The products had remained a nostalgic favourite for some shoppers who grew up making frozen drinks at home.

PepsiCo is also reducing parts of its US portfolio. The company announced last year that it planned to cut nearly 20% of its US product offerings as it focused on simpler ingredients and products with what it described as functional benefits.

Food outlets have subsequently reported that a number of snacks could be affected, although PepsiCo has not confirmed every individual product reported as discontinued.

Among the products reportedly affected are Cheese Pizza Cheetos Puffs, which returned to shelves in 2025 after being absent for around two decades. The pizza-flavoured snack is now reportedly being phased out again.

Some Lay's Poppables varieties have also disappeared. The Sweet Potato Poppables flavour is no longer listed on Lay's website, with reports identifying it among products being removed as PepsiCo streamlines its snack portfolio.

| FSSAI orders Pepsi, Red Bull, Monster to drop 'energy drink' label The ice cream aisle is also affected

The changes are not limited to snacks. Blue Bell Butter Crunch, an ice cream flavour made with vanilla ice cream and crunchy chocolate peanut butter candy pieces, is also no longer available, according to the company's product information cited by Fox News.

For shoppers, the result can be surprisingly noticeable. A product that has occupied the same spot for years can simply stop appearing, sometimes without a major announcement.

PepsiCo has previously acknowledged that it temporarily paused production of some Frito-Lay products while simplifying production to match consumer demand.

| Frito-Lay to push growth targeting youth, health

The company said the move was intended to help keep shelves stocked and that some products could return.

The broader pattern reflects an increasingly selective grocery market, with companies trimming extensive product ranges while putting greater emphasis on items they believe have stronger demand. As a result, some familiar favourites may become harder to find - or disappear altogether.