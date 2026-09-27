Tokayev Orders Preparation Of Kazakhstan's Military Reform Plan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Security Council Staff and the Ministry of Defense to prepare a military reform plan within 10 days, during today's meeting with Defense Ministry leadership in Astana.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The meeting began with a minute of silence for the 14 servicemen who died during military exercises in the Mangystau region on September 24.

Tokayev said the servicemen had not been provided with the necessary equipment during the exercises, including marine life jackets.

He instructed the government commission investigating the incident to assess the actions of all officials responsible for preparing and conducting the exercises, supplying the servicemen and ensuring compliance with safety measures.

A comprehensive review of the Defense Ministry has also begun. The review will cover the organization of service, the state of supplies, and the material and financial provision of the Armed Forces.

The commission, headed by Deputy Chair of the Security Council Aida Balayeva, is expected to identify violations and determine those responsible. Tokayev stressed that military ranks and positions cannot serve as grounds for exemption from responsibility.

“It's time for a fundamental military reform. This is an urgent task,” Tokayev said, adding that Myrzakhmetov would have to address “extremely complex tasks” as the new defense minister.

The president said the reform should involve a comprehensive transformation of the military command system in line with international practices and the introduction of digital technologies.

“Our army is stuck in the last century,” Tokayev said.“At the same time, the command system needs to be completely restructured in line with advanced international experience.”

He said the goal of the reform was to create a new-model army, while calling for technology to replace human involvement wherever possible.

Tokayev also instructed the new defense minister to improve the efficiency of budget spending, ensure that military reforms take into account modern threats, and introduce transparent criteria for the selection and assessment of personnel.

He said appointments to command positions should be based on experience and competence rather than personal loyalty.

The president also called for stronger educational and ideological work among servicemen based on the values of the Constitution, military history, and achievements of Kazakh and world culture.

Tokayev stressed that the safety and lives of servicemen must be an unconditional priority.

He further instructed officials to prepare a clear, specific and phased reform plan rather than broad concepts or road maps. The plan is expected to be considered at a meeting of the Security Council in the second half of October.

The president assigned the Security Council Staff to coordinate the military reform process.