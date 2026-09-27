Steve Bibby, CEO of Stratedia

Stratedia Internet Marketing Service

CEO Office

Stratedia SEO Services Client Visibility

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Connecticut digital marketing agency combines SEO, AI search optimization, proprietary technology and a relationship-driven approach as it continues its growth

- Steve Bibby, Owner & CEO Stratedia

GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the way consumers discover businesses continues to evolve beyond traditional Google searches, **Stratedia**, a Connecticut-based digital marketing and **internet marketing service** provider, is seeing its own visibility expand across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.

Stratedia has increasingly appeared in Google search results for competitive SEO-related searches while also being surfaced in ChatGPT responses to relevant queries seeking SEO and digital marketing companies.

The visibility reflects a broader transformation taking place in digital marketing. Businesses are no longer concerned solely with where they appear in Google's traditional organic results or Google Maps. Increasingly, companies want to understand whether their brands are being discovered, understood and referenced by artificial intelligence platforms as consumers change how they search for products, services and professional expertise.

For Stratedia Founder and CEO **Steve Bibby**, that shift represents another evolution in an industry that has continuously changed since the company began.

"Search is evolving incredibly fast," Bibby said. "Google rankings and Maps visibility remain extremely important, but businesses also have to start thinking about how they are represented when someone asks an AI platform for a when someone asks an AI platform for a recommendation. Our responsibility is to keep adapting, testing and learning so our clients don't have to figure all of this out on their own."

From Google Search to AI-Powered Discovery

For years, businesses searching terms such as **SEO companies near me ** or **SEO services near me** have relied heavily on Google's organic results, Google Maps and paid search listings when selecting a digital marketing partner.

That behavior is beginning to expand.

Consumers and business owners can now ask conversational platforms detailed questions about the companies they should consider, the services available in their market, and the businesses associated with particular areas of expertise.

This evolution is creating a new challenge for marketers.

Ranking a webpage remains important, but businesses increasingly need a digital presence that clearly establishes who they are, what they do, where they operate, what expertise they possess and why independent sources across the web associate their brand with those subjects.

Stratedia's strategy is therefore expanding beyond traditional keyword rankings to consider a company's broader digital footprint, including website architecture, local search visibility, authoritative content, structured data, business citations, public relations, brand mentions and the signals that can help search engines and AI systems better understand a business.

"We aren't abandoning SEO. We're expanding what SEO has to account for," Bibby said. "Our clients still need to rank in Google, Maps and local search. But we also have to prepare them for where search behavior is going. The companies that establish their authority now are going to be in a much better position as AI-driven discovery continues to develop."

Three Consecutive Years of Inc. Recognition

Stratedia's growing search visibility comes alongside continued recognition for the company's business growth.

For the third consecutive year, Stratedia has earned recognition from Inc. among its fastest-growing companies, marking another milestone for an agency that began as a small Connecticut business and has continued expanding its client base, technology and capabilities.

Bibby says the recognition is meaningful, but he views company growth as a consequence of something more fundamental: keeping commitments to clients.

As a small business owner himself, Bibby says he understands what it means when another business owner chooses to place a portion of the future of his or her company in someone else's hands.

"I'm a small business owner too, and I never forget what someone is trusting us with when they hire Stratedia," Bibby said. "They're trusting me and my team to do what we told them we were going to do. They're trusting us to help grow something they may have spent their entire life building. I take that responsibility personally."

That philosophy has become an important part of Stratedia's internal culture.

"When someone becomes a client, they become a friend. The longer they're with us, the more they become family," Bibby continued. "I take a tremendous amount of pride in that. My team and I talk about the commitment we've made to our clients every day, and I do that intentionally. We have a responsibility to deliver on our promises. Every month I feel that responsibility, and I'm driven and determined not to let them down."

Building Technology Around the Client Experience

Stratedia's growth has also led the company to invest in its own technology rather than relying exclusively on third-party marketing platforms.

The company has developed DigAssist Stratedia's proprietary client reporting and communication platform.

Unlike a white-labeled third-party reporting dashboard, DigAssist was custom-developed specifically for Stratedia and its clients.

The platform brings important marketing information and agency communication into a centralized environment where clients can monitor performance, review search milestones, receive reporting, submit requests, open support tickets and access relevant marketing data.

"Our developers have done a tremendous job taking a vision I had for the client experience and turning it into something real," Bibby said. "DigAssist isn't something we bought from another company and put our logo on. We built it. Every part of it comes back to the same question: how can we make it easier for our clients to understand what we're doing, see what is happening and communicate with us?"

DigAssist can email clients reporting and search milestones while also providing clients with a central login for accessing performance information and communicating with the Stratedia team.

The platform continues to evolve as Stratedia's developers add capabilities based on agency and client needs.

Search Rankings Are Only Part of the Objective

Stratedia provides digital marketing services including search engine optimization, local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, website design and development, paid search advertising, social media advertising, content development, analytics and other digital strategies.

The agency's SEO approach increasingly focuses on achieving visibility across multiple areas of the modern search landscape.

That includes traditional Google organic rankings, Google Maps and local search results, as well as understanding how brands are represented across emerging AI-driven discovery environments.

But Bibby says rankings alone have never been the ultimate objective.

"A number-one ranking looks great on a report, but that's not where the responsibility ends," he said. "The business owner needs the phone to ring. They need leads. They need customers. They need revenue. Ultimately, our job is to help move their business forward."

That focus has helped Stratedia develop long-term relationships with businesses across multiple industries.

A Small Business Helping Other Businesses Grow

Despite Stratedia's growth and continued investment in technology, Bibby says he wants the agency to maintain the accessibility and accountability associated with a small business.

The company works with organizations across industries including construction, automotive, professional services, healthcare, home services and other competitive local and regional markets.

The common denominator, according to Bibby, is understanding that marketing decisions have real consequences for the people behind those businesses.

"Behind every website and every campaign is a person who has employees, payroll, customers and a reputation to protect," Bibby said. "That's something I never want our team to lose sight of. Technology will change. Google will change. AI will change. But our responsibility to the person who trusted us doesn't change."

Preparing Businesses for the Next Generation of Search

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into consumer search behavior, Stratedia expects the distinction between traditional SEO, local search optimization and AI visibility to continue narrowing.

The agency is actively adapting its strategies, technology and reporting to help clients understand that changing environment.

For Stratedia, its own visibility in both traditional search results and AI-generated recommendations provides an opportunity to apply what the agency learns from its own marketing to the businesses it represents.

"We're testing these strategies on ourselves," Bibby said. "If we're telling a client that search is changing and that visibility in AI matters, I want Stratedia competing there too. We should be willing to prove our strategies on our own business."

For companies comparing an internet marketing service, researching SEO services near me or evaluating SEO companies near me, Stratedia believes the next generation of digital marketing will require agencies to demonstrate expertise across both established and emerging search environments.

"The platforms are going to continue changing," Bibby said. "Our commitment isn't to one algorithm or one marketing channel. It's to our clients. Wherever their customers are searching next, that's where we're going to work to make sure they can be found."

## About Stratedia

**Stratedia** is a digital marketing agency based in Connecticut providing search engine optimization, local SEO, website design and development, paid advertising, content marketing, analytics and digital marketing services to businesses throughout the United States.

Led by Founder and CEO **Steve Bibby**, Stratedia combines search marketing strategy, technology and a relationship-driven approach to helping businesses improve their digital visibility and generate measurable growth.

The company is also the developer of **DigAssist**, its proprietary client reporting and communication platform designed to centralize marketing performance, reporting, search milestones, client requests and agency communication.

For more information about Stratedia and its digital marketing services, visit:

**Website:**



**Search Engine Optimization Services:**

seo/

**Digital Marketing Services:**

digital-marketing/

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