BJP's Youngest Legislator Criticises Punjab Govt On Drug Menace

MENAFN - IANS) Mukerian (Punjab), Sep 27 (IANS) Saying that if the Chief Minister himself reaches the Punjab Assembly after consuming liquor, in such a situation expecting him to take strict action against drugs is meaningless, said Shagun Parihar, Bharatiya Janata Party's youngest legislator from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

She criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, saying party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had betrayed the people of the state.

She said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given drug smugglers a free hand.

"The situation in Punjab has become so bad that there is no guarantee that a person who goes to sleep at night will wake up safely in the morning, or that someone who steps out of their home will return safely."

She made these remarks while addressing a rally in Mukerian on the eighth day of the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'.

Referring to the killing of her father and uncle by terrorists, she said that was the time when terrorists used to roam freely on streets of Jammu and Kashmir, and those who raised their voices against them were shot dead in broad daylight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made the impossible possible by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

"Today, Kashmir is witnessing discussions about change, prosperity, tablets in the hands of young people, and employment."

She said that Punjab must now also be transformed, and for this people must support PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the rally, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was also heard.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla said that drugs are being sold from house to house, with even home delivery taking place.

He alleged that with the Punjab government's patronage bodies of sarpanches who raised their voices against drugs are being found.

Pathankot MLA and former State BJP President Ashwani Sharma said the yatra is aimed at saving Punjab's youth and creating public awareness against drugs.

Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan said as soon as the BJP comes to power, drug smugglers will be put in jail.

He said that drug smugglers have only four months left.