Himachal CM Misleading Legislators By Promising Ministerial Berths: Lop Jai Ram Thakur

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Sep 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misleading his party legislators by promising Ministerial berths while allegedly failing to submit a formal proposal for expansion of the state Cabinet.

Thakur's remarks came a day after the State Congress In-charge Rajni Patil said that CM Sukhu had not yet submitted any proposal regarding Cabinet expansion.

Patil added that the Congress would take further action after receiving a formal proposal from the Chief Minister.

BJP leader Thakur said that CM Sukhu had repeatedly claimed, both in the Assembly and at public meetings, that a legislator would be inducted into the Cabinet, but nearly a year had passed without the announcement being implemented.

"The Chief Minister keeps making claims about making his MLAs Ministers, but becomes silent when it comes to implementing these promises before his party high command," the former Chief Minister Thakur said in a statement.

He alleged that CM Sukhu was keeping legislators aligned with him by offering them the prospect of Ministerial positions and was attempting to strengthen his own faction.

"Now even the Congress in-charge has exposed the Chief Minister's style of functioning. She (Rajni Patil) is telling the media that no proposal for Cabinet expansion has been received from Himachal Pradesh," LoP Thakur said.

Referring to the legislator whom CM Sukhu had allegedly promised to induct into the state Cabinet, the LoP said the MLA had frequently accompanied the Chief Minister at his programmes and during visits outside the state.

He questioned when the Chief Minister would submit the proposal, saying the Congress government's four-year tenure would be completed in December.

The remarks came amid renewed speculation over a Cabinet expansion.

While reports earlier this month had suggested that an expansion or reshuffle could take place by the end of September, Patil said in a statement on Saturday that no formal proposal had yet been received.

LoP Thakur also attended a public listening programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 138th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in Shimla's Ward 12, along with BJP workers, office-bearers and local residents.

He described 'Mann Ki Baat' as a platform highlighting the achievements, innovations and inspirational work of ordinary citizens.