Over One Lakh Students Get Study Tables, Express Gratitude To CM Yogi In Unique Ways

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) Hundreds of students chose unique ways to express gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing them with study tables. Many penned a letter to the Chief Minister, decorating it with flowers and pictures of study tables; some wrote the message of "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" along with a portrait of Yogi Adityanath to thank the Chief Minister.

For the 100,000 children in Devipatan division, these study tables have become a valuable asset, creating a little corner for studies at home.

Swati, a recipient of a study table, expressed her happiness in a letter to the Chief Minister. She wrote that she was extremely happy after receiving a new study table and shared that she uses the table every day for her studies. Along with decorating her letter with flowers, she also drew a picture of the study table, a book and a pencil at the bottom.

A letter from Saba, a Class 6 student, describes the changes the study table has brought to her daily study routine. Thanking the Chief Minister, Saba wrote that she used to face inconvenience while studying at home, but the study table has made studying much easier for her.

Nuzhat Fatima, a Class 7 student, prepared a "letter of gratitude" to the Chief Minister on a sheet of blue chart paper. Nuzhat wrote that this has increased her interest in her studies, and she is now able to study with greater concentration than before. She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister by drawing a picture of a female student studying with coloured pencils.

The children's letters of appreciation were not limited to words alone; many created posters.

One child drew a large portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wrote "Beti Bachao" (Save the Girl Child) and "Beti Padhao" (Educate the Girl Child) on both sides. Another poster depicted a student being handed a table at the school gate, accompanied by the slogan: "If the daughter studies, she will progress and bring glory to Uttar Pradesh."

Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal told newsmen that a target had been set to distribute one lakh (100,000) study tables across four districts of the Devipatan Division, under the 'Shiksha Ki Udaan' (Flight of Education) campaign-a goal that has been fully achieved.

The campaign aims to foster a culture of disciplined study at home while encouraging academic excellence in government schools. By providing study tables to meritorious students, the initiative seeks to create a space for continuous and focused study outside the classroom.

She said that children from rural backgrounds received these study tables, which have now become their personal study spaces.

According to Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal, the highest number of tables-34,260-were distributed in Bahraich. This was followed by the distribution of 27,650 tables in Gonda, 26,984 in Balrampur and 11,106 in Shravasti.

She explained that the 'Shiksha Ki Udaan' campaign was designed to provide study tables to the top-performing students in government schools.