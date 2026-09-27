Rohit Pawar Slams EC, Says It Acts As Centre's Representative

EC Represents Government, Not People: Pawar

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission on Saturday, alleging that the poll body is acting as a representative of the central government rather than the citizens of India. Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pawar stated that historically, election commissioners upheld the Constitution, but the present one has compromised that neutrality.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional body. Its head is not a representative of the government; rather, they represent the people of India. Past Election Commissioners genuinely represented the people and the Constitution of India. However, in the current situation, Gyanesh Kumar does not represent the people; if he represents anyone, it is the Government of India," Pawar said.

Concerns Over Appointment Law

Raising concerns over the 2023 law governing the appointments of the Election Commissioners, the NCP(SP) legislator pointed out the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee. "Originally, the selection panel was to comprise the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI); together, they would select the head of the Election Commission. But in 2023, the CJI was removed from the panel and replaced by a minister. So, who are the people selecting the Election Commission head today? PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Call for Systemic Overhaul

Pawar further asserted that civil society and the opposition should support a push for systemic overhaul rather than seeking isolated resignations. "We would welcome a movement to remove him, though merely removing him won't suffice. We could also launch a movement to abolish EVMs. At the same time, it is crucial to agitate for the necessary structural and technical changes, as well as for greater transparency in the process," he said.

He also criticised recent legislative changes granting immunity to top poll officials, demanding they be rolled back immediately. "Furthermore, the law has been amended so that no action can be taken against the Chief Election Commissioner for any future misconduct; this specific amendment-made to shield Gyanesh Kumar-also needs to be reversed," Pawar added.

ECI Responds on SIR Exercise

Pawar's remarks came after the latest political row erupted following a report by The Indian Express, which said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, the ECI has maintained that the decisions regarding the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were unanimous. In a press note, the ECI also stated that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body.

The poll body announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors who have received notices during the ongoing SIR exercise for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies, for collection of documents.

"In exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online," the ECI said, adding that any adult family member can be authorised by an elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

The Commission said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR periods, forms applicable under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will continue to be used. (ANI)

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