Courteney Cox On Her Love For Long-Running Projects Like 'Friends'

Actor Courteney Cox has opened up about her long-running projects, creative process and passion for detail, saying she is drawn to work that stands the test of time, according to People.

Speaking to People, Cox, 62, reflected on her career, including her decade-long stint on the iconic sitcom 'Friends', six years on 'Cougar Town' and her work in the 'Scream' franchise.“I mean, I've done seven Screams,” Cox said, referring to her role as journalist Gale Weathers in the horror series.“I did 10 years of Friends. Six years of Cougar Town. I'm very into things that last a long time.”“If I like something, I want it to last,” she added.

'Evil Genius': A passion project

Cox also discussed her directorial project 'Evil Genius', a dark comedy thriller starring Patricia Arquette and David Harbour, which she worked on for eight years before it came to fruition, according to People.“It was really hard to get off the ground,” Cox said.“There was a lockdown, two different strikes. I've been working on it for eight years through all of that. And I just could not let it go.”

“I had to make this. I was not gonna let it go. And I fought and fought and fought through all these obstacles,” she added.

The actor-director said she had a“great experience” working on the project, written by Courtenay Miles and based on the infamous 2003“pizza bomber” case.“I had amazing actors. I mean, I don't wanna say amazing 50 times, but I have the most talented actors. Patricia Arquette, David Harbour... the best ensemble cast you can imagine. I had a really great DP. I had a truly great editor... It worked out beautifully,” Cox said, according to People.

Courteney's daughter Coco has a role

Cox also revealed that her daughter Coco, 22, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, has a small role in the film and said she hopes to direct her again in the future, as per the outlet.“Coco is a small part in Evil Genius, but she's a really good actor,” Cox said.“She takes it very seriously. She studied at the William Esper Studio. I can't wait to actually direct her when I get to spend a lot of time [with it].”

From screen to home: Homecourt brand

Apart from filmmaking, Cox spoke about her luxury homecare and fragrance brand Homecourt and her collaboration with restaurateur Simon Kim, where the brand's hand wash is featured at the handwashing bar of New York restaurant COQODAQ for a limited period.

Talking about her approach to designing products, Cox said she focuses on every element, from packaging to fragrance.“I love design. I love putting oils together to make a perfume... [and the line] is my baby, I get to be that detailed,” she said.

“The color of the bottle was so important to me. I didn't want just a black bottle... when you put it against the light, it looks green. The font was really important. I didn't want stickers... I wanted it to be discreet and just have the bottle stand out on its own. [I think about] the texture, the scent,” she added, according to People.

Cox said her attention to detail can sometimes be overwhelming but comes from her dedication to the work.“I'm exhausting because I just care about everything. Every detail. It's that important,” she said.

Cox launched Homecourt in 2022 as a luxury homecare and fragrance brand, offering products including surface cleaners, dish soap, hand wash, candles, room deodorants, laundry products and body care items, as per the outlet. (ANI)

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