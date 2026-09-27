Chess Olympiad 2026: India Wins Silver In Open, Bronze In Women's

India secured a silver medal in the Open section and a bronze medal in the women's category at the 46th Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, following strong performances by both teams at the prestigious global event, according to the Chess website.

Open Section: India Claims Silver

In the Open section, India finished second behind hosts Uzbekistan, who claimed their second Olympiad gold medal on home soil. Germany completed the podium with a bronze medal. India drew their final-round match against Hungary 2-2, with world champion Gukesh Dommaraju suffering a defeat against Hungary's GM Gleb Dudin. However, GM Arjun Erigaisi secured a victory over GM Peter Leko to help India earn a match draw and finish with the silver medal. Uzbekistan defeated Ukraine 2.5-1.5 in the final round to seal the gold medal. GM Mukhiddin Madaminov emerged as the hero for the hosts after defeating GM Roman Dehtiarov in the decisive game. Uzbekistan finished two points ahead of India and Germany, while India secured the second spot on tiebreaks. Germany claimed third place after defeating the Netherlands 2.5-1.5, with GM Matthias Bluebaum beating GM Jorden van Foreest.

Women's Team Secures Bronze

Meanwhile, India's women's team secured a bronze medal after a thrilling final-round encounter against Georgia ended in a 2-2 draw. IM Savitha Shri played a crucial role for India by rescuing a draw from a difficult position against Georgia's IM Meri Arabidze, helping India secure a place on the podium. China won the women's gold medal after defeating Vietnam 3-1, while Kazakhstan took silver following a 2-2 draw against Poland. China finished two points clear at the top to claim their seventh Women's Chess Olympiad gold medal. India edged out several teams, including the United States, Poland, Armenia and Mongolia, on tiebreaks to secure the bronze medal.

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