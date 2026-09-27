Heavy Rain Likely In Parts Of North India, Northeast And South Over Next Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several parts of the country are likely to witness rainfall over the coming week, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers forecast in parts of northwest India, while rainfall activity is expected to increase in the Northeast and southern peninsula, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand on 28 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, while East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh may also receive isolated heavy rain. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over Uttarakhand on 28 September.

Central India is expected to see intermittent rainfal through early October. Chhattisgarh may receive isolated to scattered showers through 3 October, while Vidarbha is likely to see rainfall through 2 October.

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In eastern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 28-29 September. Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over the islands during 30 September-3 October.

Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during 27 September-3 October. Bihar is likely to see similar conditions during 28 September-1 October.

The Northeast is also expected to remain wet, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and the other northeastern states on 30 September. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 29-30 September.

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In western India, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may receive rainfall through 3 October. The southern peninsula is also expected to see scattered showers, while Kerala and coastal Karnataka are likely to experience more widespread rainfall from late September into early October.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, exceptionally heavy rainfall of more than 30 cm was recorded at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh, while parts of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh and Bihar received very heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Very heavy rainfall, in the range of 12-20 cm, was recorded over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh also recorded heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm during the period.

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The heavy showers come as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from parts of northwest India. It has withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the whole of Delhi, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD said today.

The line of withdrawal continues to pass through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya.

The southwest monsoon season has so far brought cumulative rainfall of 749.2 mm from 1 June to 26 September, 12% below the normal of 853.4 mm.