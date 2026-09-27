Lbank Exchange Listed HMTT (Hype Meme Token)
September 27, 2026 9:47 AM EDT | Source: LBank
Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed HMTT (Hype Meme Token) at 08:00am on Sep 24, 2026 (UTC).
HMTT (Hype Meme Token) Listing Banner
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About HMTT (Hype Meme Token)
Hype Meme Token is a revolutionary memecoin project that seamlessly blends the humor of meme culture with meaningful utility, creating a community-driven project where creativity and engagement thrive. Hype Meme stands out by empowering users through its BEP-20 token, HMTT, which aims to unlock a variety of potential opportunities.
Why HMTT (Hype Meme Token)
Hype Meme Token aims to combine the viral power of meme culture with community-driven utility, positioning itself beyond a traditional meme coin by introducing ecosystem participation and user engagement mechanisms. Built as a BEP-20 token, HMTT focuses on leveraging community momentum, social interaction, and meme-driven adoption to create a broader digital asset ecosystem. As the meme sector continues to evolve from pure speculation toward stronger community and utility models, HMTT represents a project worth monitoring for its approach to blending internet culture with blockchain-based participation.
Tokenomics
- Token Name:Hype Meme Token Token Symbol: HMTT Total Supply: 10,000,000,000
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About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
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