Nepal Considers Legal Measures To Determine Status Of Flood, Landslide Victims - Wisma Putra

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 (NNN) -- The Nepalese government is considering legal measures to address cases involving individuals whose status remains undetermined, including foreign nationals, following floods and landslides in the country.

In a statement Sunday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the proposed measures are still subject to Nepal's domestic legal processes and have yet to take effect.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu will continue to liaise with the Nepalese authorities to obtain clarification on the relevant processes and documentation should the measures be implemented.

“The Malaysian government will also continue to engage with the Nepalese authorities and coordinate with Malaysian agencies on the relevant processes,” it said.

Wisma Putra said any determination of an individual's status and issuance of official documentation would be subject to the relevant laws and procedures and the respective authorities in Nepal and Malaysia.

On Sunday, Wisma Putra met 95 next-of-kin and family representatives representing the families of 55 Malaysians who remain uncontactable following the floods and landslides in Nepal on Aug 26.

The session was held to brief families on the latest verified developments and provide an opportunity for them to raise questions directly with the ministry and agencies involved in the efforts.

The briefing involved the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Department of Chemistry Malaysia, Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu, Malaysian Embassy in Beijing and National Registration Department (JPN).

Each agency provided updates on matters under its respective jurisdiction during the closed-door meeting, which began at 10.15 am and ended at about 3 pm.

Wisma Putra said counsellors from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) were also present to provide support to family members throughout the session.

“As the efforts have now entered a long-term phase, the session also discussed legal and administrative processes that may apply to the families of affected Malaysians,” added the statement.

Wisma Putra also expressed appreciation to the National Security Council (MKN), National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), SMART, PDRM, Department of Chemistry Malaysia, Ministry of Health, Attorney General's Chambers, JPN, JKM and all agencies involved for their cooperation and assistance throughout the operation, including support for the affected families.

“The Malaysian government also extends its appreciation to the Government of Nepal and relevant Nepalese authorities for their continued cooperation.”

The Foreign Ministry also urged the public and media to respect the privacy of the affected families and refrain from speculating about any individual whose status has yet to be confirmed.

The floods and debris flow on Aug 26, triggered by an ice and rock collapse in the upper catchment of the Lhende Khola in Tibet, reportedly killed more than 1,450 people, while thousands remain unaccounted for.

--NNN