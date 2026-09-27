Kazakhstan Bids Farewell To Servicemen Following Caspian Sea Tragedy

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A farewell ceremony has been held in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region for servicemen who died during training exercises in the Caspian Sea.

The regional administration's press service reported the ceremony.

The memorial event was attended by Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov, Akim of Mangystau Region Nurdaulet Kilybai, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly, deputies of the National Qurultay, members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, prominent public figures and fellow servicemen of the deceased.

Those attending expressed their condolences to the families and relatives of the servicemen who lost their lives.

According to the statement, on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the families of the servicemen are being provided with all necessary assistance from the state, including social payments, financial support and comprehensive assistance with organizing the funerals.

The Mangystau Region Administration has also established a special fund to collect donations for assistance.

It is recalled that on September 24, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea during a naval exercise off the coast of Kazakhstan's Mangystau region in the Caspian Sea. Fourteen of them died, while three were rescued.