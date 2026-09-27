Russian Forces Shell Dnipro, Fire Breaks Out
"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out," Hanzha said.
He added that information about any casualties was still being clarified.Read also: Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others
As Ukrinform reported, during a Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of September 22, Russian forces used a ballistic missile to strike the civilian enterprise Interpipe. The company reported that four employees were killed and another seven were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment