Russian Forces Shell Dnipro, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out," Hanzha said.

He added that information about any casualties was still being clarified.

Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others

As Ukrinform reported, during a Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of September 22, Russian forces used a ballistic missile to strike the civilian enterprise Interpipe. The company reported that four employees were killed and another seven were injured.