Administrative Building Hit In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District
"A four-story non-residential building was hit in the Holosiivskyi district," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote that, according to preliminary information, an administrative building had been hit. He said emergency services were heading to the scene.Read also: Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others
As Ukrinform reported, a non-residential building was damaged in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a Russian attack on September 27.
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