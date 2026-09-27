Jordan Condemns 'Repeated' Israeli Settlers' Incursions Into Al Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the“ongoing” incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by extremist Israeli settlers and the“provocative practices and escalatory inflammatory statements made by far-right Israeli officials.”

The ministry's spokesperson, Fouad Majali, reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of these repeated incursions and accompanying provocative actions, according to a ministry statement.

Majali described the violations as a“flagrant breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the historic and legal status quo of the holy site.”

He stressed that these acts constitute deliberate provocation aimed to impose new realities on Al Aqsa Mosque through temporal and spatial division attempts, emphasising that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The ministry warned against the serious consequences of continuing these violations, urging the international community to adopt a firm stance obligating Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all irresponsible practices and continuous violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

It alsi called for an immediate end to illegal measures in the occupied West Bank and incitement against the Palestinian people.

Majali reiterated that the total area of Al Aqsa Mosque, spanning 144 dunams, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

He affirmed that the Jerusalem Waqf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, under the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, remains the sole legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of Al Haram Al Sharif and regulate entry to the site.