House Committee, British Delegation Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Head of the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Haitham Ziyadeen, on Sunday discussed ways to strengthen joint parliamentary relations and exchange expertise with a British delegation from the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC), led by MP Andrew Bowie.

The two sides also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ziyadeen discussed ways to boost tourism exchange between Jordan and the United Kingdom.

He highlighted Jordan's wealth of significant religious, historical, and tourist sites, mainly the Baptism Site, Petra, and Jerash, as well as various churches and Islamic and Christian holy sites.

He called for encouraging British tourists to visit Jordan and explore its history and its cultural and religious heritage.

Throughout history, he noted that Jordan presents a "model of coexistence between Muslims and Christians. The values ​​of love, peace, and coexistence are not merely slogans but deeply rooted practices within Jordanian society." Ziyadeen also affirmed the Lower House of Representatives' aspiration to achieve further cooperation and reciprocal visits with the British Parliament, expressing the desire to benefit from British parliamentary expertise, particularly in the realm of party politics.

He said Jordan "actively" works to achieve peace, as a process and a series of stages founded on building understanding among peoples and societies and fostering the values ​​of dialogue and coexistence.

Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, pursues a "steadfast" approach to supporting peace and stability, he pointed out.

He highlighted His Majesty's profound vision on regional issues, which is based on a precise assessment of challenges and an anticipation of their repercussions, citing his efforts to spare the region from further crises and bolster opportunities for peace and cooperation.

For their part, the delegation members expressed their appreciation for Jordan's role in supporting peace and stability, commending His Majesty King Abdullah II's insightful vision in addressing regional and international challenges, as well as Jordan's role in fostering the values ​​of dialogue, coexistence, and peace.

The delegation also praised the role His Majesty in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites, underscoring the significance of this historic and religious responsibility, and expressing appreciation for Jordan's efforts to preserve the status and care of these holy sites.

Bowie said such visits offer a "valuable opportunity" to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and exchange expertise and perspectives on various issues, which serve shared interests and enhance Jordanian-British relations.

//Petra// AG