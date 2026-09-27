Senate Committee, Algerian Ambassador Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) - The Senate's Jordanian-Algerian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee met on Sunday with Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Mohamed Zergot to ways to strengthen the bilateral brotherly and historical relations and expand the horizons of joint cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, committee chair Zuhair Abu Faris pointed to the "historical" ties between Jordan and Algeria, stressing the importance of building on recent progress to serve common interests.

He lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Algeria as a "pivotal step" in opening new avenues for economic, trade, cultural, and investment cooperation.

Addressing regional developments, Abu Faris stated Jordan's stance on the Palestinian cause, referencing the King's UN General Assembly address.

He voiced the Kingdom's support for Palestinian rights, rejection of forced displacement, and commitment to a two-state solution establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, thanking Algeria for its continued support.

Zergot, for his part, pledged Algeria's commitment to furthering political, economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation. He hailed King Abdullah II's leadership in regional stability and aligned Algeria's position with Jordan's regarding Palestinian rights, ending the occupation, and rejecting forced displacement.

//Petra// HA