Jordan, Germany Partner To Boost Gaming, Film, Jewelry Industries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) - The National Fund for Enterprise Support (NAFES) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Sunday to launch a joint support pathway for Jordanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The project will target around 20 SMEs in high-growth, creative industries, specifically jewelry manufacturing, e-sports and gaming, and filmmaking.

Selected businesses will undergo a two-phase development program: 1- Technical advisory and readiness: NAFES will assess each enterprise's innovation capacity and provide specialized technical consulting.

2- Financial support: Qualified companies will be referred to NAFES for direct funding to help transition ideas into actual supported implementation.

The initiative seeks to promote inclusive growth by prioritizing women-led and women-owned businesses, as well as enterprises that employ persons with disabilities.

The agreement, signed by Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Secretary-General Mashhoor Refai and GIZ Project Lead Elisaveta Kostova, aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (2022–2033) to drive sustainable growth, expand job opportunities, and enhance private-sector competitiveness.

Refai noted that the MoU establishes a new era of cooperation with GIZ and aims to create a dynamic, supportive business environment that enables SMEs to turn challenges into sustainable success.

Kostova, for her part, pointed to Jordan's cultural and creative industries' potential to drive export growth, while NAFES Executive Director Mo'ath Alaween stressed that linking technical readiness directly with national funding streams ensures end-to-end support for young enterprises.

//Petra// HA