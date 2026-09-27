K-38 Consulting Helps Startups And Property Owners Recover Overlooked Tax Savings Through R&D Tax Credit And Cost Segregation Strategies

MENAFN - GetNews) Raleigh firm urges growing businesses to review eligibility before year-end as recent federal tax changes create new cash flow opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C. - September 23, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based provider of outsourced CFO and tax optimization services, is encouraging startups, midsize businesses and commercial property owners to review two frequently overlooked tax opportunities: the federal research and development (R&D) tax credit and cost segregation.

With year-end planning approaching, the firm is helping businesses identify potential savings from investments and activities they may already be undertaking.

Many business owners assume these incentives are primarily available to large corporations. In practice, software companies developing new features, ecommerce brands building custom tools, manufacturers improving processes and businesses purchasing commercial property may all have opportunities to reduce their tax burden.

K-38 Consulting's R&D tax credit services and property-focused tax strategies are designed to identify eligible activities, improve documentation and incorporate potential savings into broader financial planning.

Finding Tax Savings That Businesses May Be Missing

Growing companies typically focus their attention on customers, hiring, product development and operations. Tax planning can sometimes become a year-end exercise, leaving limited time to determine whether valuable credits or accelerated deductions were overlooked.

"Every year we meet business owners who are paying more tax than they need to, and it's almost never because they did anything wrong," said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting. "It's because nobody sat down and connected the dots between the work they were doing and the incentives that exist to reward it."

Identifying potential savings earlier can also improve financial planning. Instead of treating a tax benefit as an unexpected year-end event, companies can consider it when forecasting hiring, equipment purchases, inventory requirements and working capital.

The R&D Tax Credit Is Broader Than Many Businesses Realize

The federal R&D tax credit is intended to encourage U.S. businesses to invest in developing or improving products, processes, software, formulas and techniques.

Despite its name, qualifying research does not necessarily require laboratories or scientists. Businesses in technology, SaaS, ecommerce, biotech, manufacturing, hardware, consumer products and other industries may perform activities that potentially qualify.

Examples can include:



Developing new software or significant platform features

Designing and testing prototypes

Improving manufacturing or operational processes

Developing new formulas or products

Creating internal software, tools or integrations Solving technical challenges through experimentation and testing

Eligible expenses may include certain employee wages, supplies and contractor expenses associated with qualifying activities.

For some early-stage companies, the credit can be especially useful. Qualified small businesses may be able to apply eligible R&D credits against payroll taxes, making the incentive relevant even when the company is not yet generating taxable profits.

"Startups often tell us, 'We don't pay income tax yet, so credits don't matter to us,'" Alford said. "Then we show them the payroll tax option, and the conversation changes completely. For a pre-profit company, that's real money that can help fund the next stage of growth."

Why Tax Planning Deserves Attention Now

Recent changes to federal tax rules have renewed interest in research-related deductions and accelerated depreciation opportunities.

K-38 Consulting recommends that businesses evaluate their eligibility with qualified tax professionals because effective dates, elections, documentation requirements and individual circumstances can affect the availability and value of these strategies.

Proper documentation is particularly important. Businesses attempting to claim R&D credits should be able to demonstrate the nature of their qualifying activities, associated expenses and the technical uncertainties they worked to resolve.

Cost Segregation Can Accelerate Property Deductions

Commercial property owners may also benefit from cost segregation.

Commercial buildings are generally depreciated over long periods. A cost segregation study examines individual components of a property and identifies assets that may qualify for shorter depreciation schedules.

Potential components can include:



Certain electrical and plumbing systems

Flooring and cabinetry

Lighting and signage

Parking areas

Landscaping

Site improvements Specialized building components

Accelerating depreciation may allow property owners to claim larger deductions earlier in the property's ownership period, potentially improving near-term cash flow.

K-38 Consulting's cost segregation services can be relevant for business owners and investors who have purchased, constructed or renovated commercial properties, including office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets.

Healthcare practices, law firms, manufacturers and construction companies that own their facilities may also benefit from reviewing their properties.

In certain circumstances, owners of properties purchased in earlier years may still be able to capture previously missed depreciation opportunities without amending earlier tax returns, depending on their specific situation.

Integrating Tax Strategy With CFO Planning

K-38 Consulting incorporates tax planning into its broader CFO and controller services instead of treating tax optimization as a standalone year-end project.

This approach can help businesses track potentially qualifying R&D activities throughout the year, evaluate property transactions before closing and incorporate projected tax benefits into financial forecasts.

For early-stage businesses, this work can form part of K-38 Consulting's startup CFO services, which include financial modeling, cash flow planning, fundraising support and startup-focused financial strategy.

"Tax savings shouldn't be a surprise at the end of the year," Alford said. "They should be part of the plan from the beginning. When your CFO understands your research, your property and your growth goals, those opportunities are less likely to slip through the cracks."

Questions Business Owners Should Ask

K-38 Consulting recommends that business owners consider four questions:

Did the company develop, test or improve a product, process or piece of software this year?

Did the business purchase, construct or renovate commercial property?

Are potential tax savings incorporated into the company's cash flow forecast?

Has anyone reviewed whether prior-year credits or depreciation opportunities were fully captured?

Companies answering yes to either of the first two questions may benefit from a more detailed eligibility review.

Business owners can book a free 30-minute strategy session with Dallas Alford IV, CPA, to discuss eligibility, timing and how these strategies may fit into their broader financial plan.

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based financial consulting firm providing outsourced CFO services, fractional CFO services, controller services, accounting automation and tax optimization strategies to startups and midsize businesses across the United States.

Led by founder Dallas Alford IV, CPA, the firm works with businesses across SaaS, healthcare, biotech, legal, construction, real estate, CPG and ecommerce. Its services include strategic financial planning, cash flow management, financial reporting, R&D tax credit support and cost segregation strategies.

K-38 Consulting serves businesses in markets including Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Austin, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

Learn more at k38consulting.