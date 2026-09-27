UPDATE: WSP To Host Power & Energy-Focused Investor Event Virtually Only

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc., one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, announces that its Power & Energy event, originally planned to be held in New York City, will instead be conducted entirely virtually due to anticipated weather conditions.
The event is still scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2026, and may be accessed via live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Registration is open through . A replay will be available after the event in the Investors section of wsp.com.
About WSP
WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).
| For more information, please contact:
|
Quentin Weber
Global Head, Investor Relations
+1 438-843-7519
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