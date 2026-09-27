UPDATE: WSP To Host Power & Energy-Focused Investor Event Virtually Only

The event is still scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2026, and may be accessed via live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Registration is open through . A replay will be available after the event in the Investors section of wsp.com.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).